AIOU to start 18 technical Courses from January 15

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will launch 18 technical and vocational training courses from January 15, enabling its students to earn their livelihood and take part in the country's socio-economic development.

The skill-based courses include motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator and air conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

According to Director Admissions on Wednesday, these courses would help enhancing capacity-building of the students who are already engaged in technical work.

Duration of these courses would be six months and after successful completion of these courses special certificates will be awarded to the participants.

The University carries out its learning and teaching practices for such courses, through its distant-learning system.

It allots study Centre and tutors for the students to acquaint themselves with necessary guideline and technical know-how. A student has to secure passing marks in Assignments as well as in final exams to successfully complete the concerned Educational Program.

Interested candidates have been asked to take admissions in these programs by February 20. AIOU said it will charge a minimum fee for these one semester programs.

Through the skill-based courses, the University wished to play its due role helping the people to crate job opportunities for themselves, on self-help basis, as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.