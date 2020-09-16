UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

AIOU to start BS next year

FAISALABAD, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has decided to start BS programme next year by terminating MA programme in the university.

According to Regional Director Faisalabad Campus ,Prof Dr Zubair Ahmed Shah, Allama Iqbal Open University is offering MA Programme for the last time this year.

He said the last date for applying in the MA programme was October 15.

"This is the last chance for students to join MA programme as after this admissions will be offered in BS programme next year".

More Stories From Pakistan

