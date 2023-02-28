UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Work Efficiently For Welfare Of Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday urged the employees to work hard for the development of the institution as well as for the well-being of all the workers.

Addressing the General Body meeting of the Employees Welfare Association (EWA), he said that the well-being of the employees was the well-being of the institution.

He said that due to the effective policies of the former vice-chancellors and the hard work of the dutiful employees, the university had made significant progress during the recent years.

EWA President Dalil Khan and General Secretary Malik Naeem presented the performance report of the association and highlighted the steps taken for the welfare of the employees during the two-year term of EWA General Body.

They also raised some issues and demands for the welfare of the employees. The vice chancellor announced to approve some of the demands and said that the same would be kept in the next fiscal year's budget.

All the employees of the university from BPS 2 to 16 participated in the meeting. AIOU Registrar Raja Umar Younis was also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

