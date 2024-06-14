AIOU Tops Global Rankings For Sustainable Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The state-run Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) achieved outstanding success in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, on Friday.
According to Regional Director of AIOU's Mirpur Regional Campus, Sheikh Faisal Shahzad, this recognition reflected the university's strong commitment to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Some of AIOU's key achievements in the rankings include:
- 1st in Pakistan and 7th globally for SDG 4 (Quality Education)
- 1st in Pakistan for SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth)
- 3rd overall in Pakistan out of 89 universities
"This is a testament to the university's unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact on society and the environment," he added.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood and the entire AIOU team were congratulated for this remarkable achievement.
Shahzad emphasized that AIOU remained committed to providing quality education and promoting lifelong learning through its inclusive and accessible approach.
APP/ahr/378
