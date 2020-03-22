AIOU undertakes awareness campaign on prevention of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to undertake an awareness campaign on prevention of the coronavirus through banners and pana-flexes, to be displayed at the main entrance points here at the main campus and the regional offices across the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, a press release Sunday said.

To follow the government's policy and guideline for the educational institutions, the AIOU has taken other necessary measures to ensure their campuses clean and safe in wake of the deadly epidemic.

The banners inscribed with educating slogans will help the students and the people in general to safe themselves from the coronavirus.

The University also distributed hand-sanitizers and other necessary equipment among its security staff, who have been put on duty at the campuses.

Meanwhile, the university issued a formal notification suspending all its academic/research activities (workshops, exams, classes etc.) till April 5.

According to the notification, 33% (1/3rd) strength of the faculty and administrative staff will attend the office on rotation basis as decided by the respective Dean, Principal Officers, Chairmen/Head of Departments, whereas, the remaining 66% staff will work from home and remain accessible on call.