UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Undertakes Awareness Campaign On Prevention Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:50 PM

AIOU undertakes awareness campaign on prevention of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to undertake an awareness campaign on prevention of the coronavirus through banners and pana-flexes, to be displayed at the main entrance points here at the main campus and the regional offices across the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, a press release Sunday said.

To follow the government's policy and guideline for the educational institutions, the AIOU has taken other necessary measures to ensure their campuses clean and safe in wake of the deadly epidemic.

The banners inscribed with educating slogans will help the students and the people in general to safe themselves from the coronavirus.

The University also distributed hand-sanitizers and other necessary equipment among its security staff, who have been put on duty at the campuses.

Meanwhile, the university issued a formal notification suspending all its academic/research activities (workshops, exams, classes etc.) till April 5.

According to the notification, 33% (1/3rd) strength of the faculty and administrative staff will attend the office on rotation basis as decided by the respective Dean, Principal Officers, Chairmen/Head of Departments, whereas, the remaining 66% staff will work from home and remain accessible on call.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University April Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

6 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.