AIOU Unveils Admission Plan For Autumn 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued an action plan for the admissions of Autumn Semester 2023 for the convenience and guidance of students as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

According to the AIOU, Information Counters will be set up to provide information related to admissions to students in all regional offices including the main campus of the university, Facilitation Centers are also being activated in regional offices to guide students.

AIOU will also set up Prospectus sale points across the country to facilitate the students at the nearest places to their residences.

Admissions for the first phase of Semester Autumn 2023 will commence from July 15, while the admissions for the second phase will start from September 1 across the country.

The programs offered in the first phase include Matric (General), Matric (Dars e Nizami), Matric (Open Courses), FA (General), FA (Dars e Nizami), FA (Open Courses), I.

Com, middle tech, certificate courses BS, MBA, MPhil/MS and PhD programs.

It is pertinent to mention here that BS, MBA, MPhil/MS and PhD are face-to-face and merit-based programs.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on July 15, 2023.

Admission in BS (face to face), MS/MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In case of online submission of admission application form, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.

