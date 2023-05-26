UrduPoint.com

AIOU, UoS VCs Discuss Collaborative Projects

Published May 26, 2023

AIOU, UoS VCs discuss collaborative projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Friday and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

The meeting focused on fostering collaborative projects, as both vice chancellors expressed their commitment to working together to enhance educational opportunities through distance learning. They also explored various avenues for cooperation, including faculty training and capacity building.

The AIOU vice chancellor agreed to provide comprehensive training to the UoS faculty members, equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge to impart distance education effectively.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the quality of distance education programmes, facilitate knowledge sharing and promote innovation in teaching and learning methodologies.

Prof Qaisar Abbas expressed his gratitude for the support extended by the AIOU VC and highlighted the potential of the partnership to revolutionise the education landscape in the region. In recognition of this partnership, he presented a souvenir to Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood.

