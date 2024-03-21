AIOU Upgrades Its Student Support System
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is taking various initiatives to further improve the educational standards and student support system.
It is essential to consult with all stakeholders to achieve the goals, expressed by the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, during meetings with tutors, resource persons, examination staff, and employees at the Peshawar Regional Campus.
He said that enhancing the educational standards of the university and providing students with every possible facility are our top priorities.
During meetings with tutors, examination staff, and university staff, he emphasized on considering the needs of students.
The Vice Chancellor directed the campus director to ensure that admission messages reach every household so that individuals desiring education can enroll.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the faculty members, principal officers, regional directors, tutors, resource persons, examination staff, and staff are all stakeholders of the university, and together, we aim to further elevate the reputation of this national institution.
Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, is also accompanying the Vice Chancellor on this official visit.
