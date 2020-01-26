AIOU upgrades scholarships' scheme to support deserving students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its scholarship (Fee waiver) scheme, to ensure that maximum number of deserving students to get benefited from it.

A considerable increase has been made in the annual budget for this purpose, while expanding the scope of the scholarships, said Rana Tariq Javed, Director Students' affairs.

There was standing instructions from the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum that the deserving students must be accommodated in implementing the scheme in order to ensure continuation of their future study, he added.

The desiring students could avail the incentive during the ongoing admissions through the regional office of their respective areas.

The University provides special scholarship its enrolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examination's result.

Other scholarship schemes being offered by the University include Earn to learn scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship, he added.

The University had extended fee concession to record number of students in the recent year to promote its policy of ensuring education to all.

The number of beneficiaries having fee concession under the University's scholarship schemes was 20,466 in the financial year of 2018-19, that is a record in the history of AIOU.

In the corresponding period, the number of beneficiaries were 19, 226, he added.