UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Upgrades Skill To Promote Early Childhood Education

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

AIOU upgrades skill to promote early childhood education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University said on Sunday that it has provided an opportunity to the interested people to get post-graduate diploma in Early Childhood Education (ECE).

According to a statement, AIOU said that the people could enroll themselves in this program through online by April 15. Duration of the program is one year, spreading over two semesters (Six-month each).

The AIOU took the initiative as the early childhood education is a unique and intensive program in the country. During the program, the prospective graduates will be introduced to ECE, child physical/social/emotional and cognitive development processes.

The graduate will learn about ECE curriculum, assessment, classroom management and art work. The program also aimed to equip the graduates with necessary quality training and skills for ECE.

It is expected that the postgraduate diploma program will produce quality early childhood education teachers/instructors and planners so that they can purue career successfully.

The AIOU has also launched postgraduate diplomas in ten other disciplines as well that include Mass Communication, Educational Planning and Management, Educational Leadership and Management, Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, Population and Development, Computer Sciences (Through Online), Criminology, Human Resource Management and TEFL.

All these programs had been designed as per the market's needs that also helped to upgrade the professional skill of those people, who already working in the relevant fields.

The eligibility criteria for the enrollment in the proposed programs could be checked in the university's prospects, or its website adms@aiou.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University April Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE has an opportunity to make distan ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

12 hours ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

12 hours ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.