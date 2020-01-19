UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

AIOU upgrades students' support system through digitalization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized its existing system, to facilitate people for applying online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level.

The up-dated system helps handling the admissions' forms in a quick and efficient manner and reduces any chance of their lose, a news release said.

While maintaining the prevailing practices, accepting the forms through Post offices, the online facility has also been extended to expedite the entire admissions process for various academic programs.

The online system has also been made students' friendly as the varsity's regional offices across the country have been directed to guide and help the aspiring students for online admission.

The University this week opened its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 for which online applications will be encouraged.

Academic programs being offered in the first-phase included Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Meanwhile, the University has set-up points for sale of admissions' form here at its main campus and 51 regional offices and more than 100- Coordinating Centers across the country.

Admission forms of all the offered programs can also be downloaded from the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk.

