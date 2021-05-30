UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Date Sheet For Semester Terminal Exams On Website

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

AIOU uploads date sheet for semester terminal exams on website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded date sheet for semester terminal examinations on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to the University details, semester terminal examination question papers for BA (Associate Degree) programs would be uploaded on the university website on June 5.

However, question papers for the rest of the programs would be uploaded on students' existing LMS accounts of Aaghi portal. University has devised a unique procedure for these programs and the students may access the university website or contact their respective regional centers for any further information in this regard.

The students of BA (Associate Degree) programs are required to dispatch solved papers through registered postal services to their concerned tutors before June 20, 2021and keep their receipts in safe custody.

If a student fails to meet the deadline, he/she will be declared fail.

Moreover, semester terminal examinations for BS, B Ed, ADE, ADC will be conducted online from June 6 -13, 2021. Similarly, semester terminal examinations for PGD, MA/MSc, M Ed, MBA and M Com will be conducted online from July 4-11. For BA programs only handwritten answers will be acceptable and typed or answer scripts in different hand writings will be rejected.

However, for the rest of the programs, students will be allowed twelve hours time to type their answers and either copy paste them in the space given on LMS portal or upload as a word file on the portal.

Plagiarized answers will be marked zero and cheating case would be initiated, if found at any stage. Semester terminal examination papers will consist of three questions and the students will be required to attempt all the questions.

