AIOU Uploads Merit Lists Of M Phil And PhD Programs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has compiled merit lists of M Phil /MS and PhD programs, offered in semester spring.
According to AIOU, transparency has been ensured throughout the process upon the special directives of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
The students can check their Names in merit lists available on university websites or at respective departments. Late date for fee submission of these programs is March 17.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to hold IT training for youngsters at district level30 seconds ago
-
Commission agents asked to open fruit, vegetables auction at low price to benefit people33 seconds ago
-
Three bike lifters held, stolen motorbikes recovered37 seconds ago
-
300 faithful to observe Aitekaf at Faisal Masjid51 seconds ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to complete delivery of Negahban Ramazan Package in first 'Ashra'55 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits model bazaar at Jauharabad58 seconds ago
-
KP CM condemns firing on cop in Kulachi1 minute ago
-
NUML Professors remembered10 minutes ago
-
Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident10 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC11 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp11 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers11 minutes ago