AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has compiled merit lists of M Phil /MS and PhD programs, offered in semester spring.

According to AIOU, transparency has been ensured throughout the process upon the special directives of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The students can check their Names in merit lists available on university websites or at respective departments. Late date for fee submission of these programs is March 17.