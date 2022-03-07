AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil, PhD programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded merit lists of M Phil and/or PhD programs, offered in semester spring 2022, on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to AIOU, the uploaded subjects are including Distance and Non Formal education, Islamic Studies, Economics, Iqbal Studies, History, urdu, Sharia as well as BS/MS in Mathematics.

Selected candidates have also been informed to deposit fee via SMS and postal services.

Transparency has been ensured throughout the process upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ulm-Qayyum, VC, AIOU said Syed Zia Ul Husnain, Director, Admissions, AIOU in a statement.

He, further, added that the candidates may contact the university either through the telephone number 051-9057422 or 051-9250043 or by sending an email at adms.pg@aiou.edu.pk for any further information. Merit lists for the remaining programs will be uploaded by the end of this week.