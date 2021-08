PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University Sunday uploaded roll number slips for metric, FA and FSc examinations semester spring starting from September 1, 2021.

The candidate visit university website https://www.aiou.edu.pk/ and download their roll number slip.

The examinations would be started till October 12, 2021.