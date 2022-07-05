UrduPoint.com

AIOU Uploads Tutors List On CMS

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has appointed tutors for the students enrolled in different programs in the spring 2022 semester

The detailed information about the appointed tutors is uploaded to the students' CMS portal. Students can check the information of their tutors in my tutor tab, said a press release.

Moreover, the assignment submission schedule has also been uploaded on the university website.

Students registered in Associate degree, BS, B.Ed, MA, M.Sc and M.Ed (ODL) will submit their assignments online while students enrolled in matric, FA and BA(Associate degree) will send their assignments to tutors manually as per previous practice.

Students are directed to upload the typed assignments in "word" or "pdf" format on their Aagahi LMS portal.

Handwritten or scanned assignments will not be accepted. Students enrolled in urdu or Arabic degree programs are allowed to upload handwritten assignments.

Assignments received after the due dates will be considered as late and will not be accepted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has provided soft copies of these books online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The provision of online books has eliminated complaints of delayed mailing of books. Printed books have been dispatched to the students enrolled in Matric, FA, and BA (Associate Degree) programs.

