AIOU, USEFP Work On Capacity Building Of Pakistani Varsities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with the United States Educational Foundation Pakistan (USEFP), is working on capacity building of faculty members, ICT Staff and eLearning experts of Pakistani universities.

The AIOU is working on an eight-month project, which is funded by USEFP and is aimed at helping the Pakistani universities in their capacity building especially in offering online courses to continue their educational activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping in view the expertise of AIOU especially Campus Management System, Students Integration System, Training of Teachers on LMS, and other related works for online education, the USEFP provided funding AIOU to share its with Govt. Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, University of Baltistan, Skardu, University of Balochistan, Quetta and University of the Punjab, Lahore and to help them continue their educational activities online.

Under this project, the AIOU will arrange online trainings for each partner university in the areas of eLearning, LMS, Instructional Designing, Developing e-Content for online courses, e-Assessment techniques and tools for online courses as well as Quality Assurance for online courses.

In the 8-month duration, the AIOU experts will trained the participants to develop quality online courses.

On completion of trainings or project, the participants will be able to develop at least one course of their respective discipline by using the knowledge shared by experts during the training sessions.

