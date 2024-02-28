AIOU varsity opens Book Fair in Mirpur campus

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur campus launched a Book Fair on Wednesday, attracting hundreds of book lovers, readers and intellectuals across the region.

According to details, the book fair was organized in partnership with Book Corner, showcases a wide range of books from various disciplines, catering to diverse interests and tastes of the visitors.

The book fair which will continue til February 29, aims to promote a culture of reading and learning among the students and general public. It also provides an opportunity for the visitors to interact with authors to get their books signed.

The event was inaugurated by Raja Anwar, a renowned writer, researcher, and intellectual who had served as an advisor to former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He was joined by several eminent personalities including Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Zulfikar Ahmed Raja, former president of the District Bar Association Mirpur, Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director of AIOU Mirpur, and Shoukat Majeed Mallick, former Secretary of Information AJK.

APP/ahr/378