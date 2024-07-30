Open Menu

AIOU VC Calls On Sindh Education Minister To Expand Educational Outreach

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Tuesday called on Sindh’s Minister of Education and Minerals, Syed Sardar Ali Shah in the latter’s office and discussed matters relating to the expansion of educational facilities in remote areas of Sindh.

During the meeting, Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated that the university will be provided with all possible support to promote education.

The provincial minister praised AIOU for illuminating remote areas across the country with the light of knowledge and acknowledged the mission to spread education in Sindh as a commendable initiative. He assured the VC of the provincial government's support for this noble cause.

The VC briefed the provincial minister on the university's network and educational services across Sindh.

He emphasized that their mission is to illuminate remote areas with knowledge, identifying regions, where formal education systems are lacking and establishing university campuses and model study, centers to spread the light of knowledge.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, VC AIOU further mentioned that the university is transferring regional offices from rented premises to its buildings and highlighted the need for land for the construction of the Hyderabad campus.

He requested to philanthropists and high-ranking government officials to assist in this noble cause.

During this meeting, the Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, and the Director of Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hassnain, accompanied the VC.

