Open Menu

AIOU VC Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign At Mirpur Campus

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

AIOU VC launches Spring Tree Plantation campaign at Mirpur Campus

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, here on Thursday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at the university’s Mirpur campus.

He planted a sapling in the campus lawn, highlighting the importance of eco-friendly initiatives and encouraging students and faculty to plant more trees.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Professor Khawaja Khurshid Ahmed, Professor Hafza Bari, and other distinguished guests.

On this occasion, Regional Director, Sheikh Faisal Shehzad gave the esteemed guests a tour of the campus and briefed them on the activities related to the plantation campaign.

He stated that this initiative was a positive step towards environmental conservation and pollution control, which would not only enhance the beauty of the campus but also help maintain the natural balance.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that trees were the lifeline of the planet, adding "we must plant more of them to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations."

He further stated that Allama Iqbal Open University had always been committed to environmental sustainability alongside its academic endeavors.

The Mirpur campus of Allama Iqbal Open University actively participates in the tree plantation campaign every year and plays a vital role in environmental improvement.

The students and faculty members also took part in the plantation drive and pledged to continue their efforts in making this initiative a success.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

58 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan