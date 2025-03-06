AIOU VC Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign At Mirpur Campus
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, here on Thursday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at the university’s Mirpur campus.
He planted a sapling in the campus lawn, highlighting the importance of eco-friendly initiatives and encouraging students and faculty to plant more trees.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Professor Khawaja Khurshid Ahmed, Professor Hafza Bari, and other distinguished guests.
On this occasion, Regional Director, Sheikh Faisal Shehzad gave the esteemed guests a tour of the campus and briefed them on the activities related to the plantation campaign.
He stated that this initiative was a positive step towards environmental conservation and pollution control, which would not only enhance the beauty of the campus but also help maintain the natural balance.
Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that trees were the lifeline of the planet, adding "we must plant more of them to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations."
He further stated that Allama Iqbal Open University had always been committed to environmental sustainability alongside its academic endeavors.
The Mirpur campus of Allama Iqbal Open University actively participates in the tree plantation campaign every year and plays a vital role in environmental improvement.
The students and faculty members also took part in the plantation drive and pledged to continue their efforts in making this initiative a success.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Punjab model bazar visits Ramazan bazaar3 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid products recovered3 minutes ago
-
52 arrested for possessing weapons3 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority imposes fines against milk adulteration3 minutes ago
-
Ramazan mass Iftar parties: A symbol of togetherness, peace3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking concrete steps to curb inflation: Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan3 minutes ago
-
Newly-uplifted KDC at DHQ Hospital starts functioning on self help basis3 minutes ago
-
AIOU VC launches Spring Tree Plantation campaign at Mirpur Campus3 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for torturing wife4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss traffic management plan14 minutes ago
-
Seven retailers held over illegal deductions from Nigehban package14 minutes ago
-
Govt increases HIV treatment centers to 94. Tarar23 minutes ago