AIOU VC launches Spring Tree Plantation campaign at Mirpur Campus

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, here on Thursday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at the university’s Mirpur campus.

He planted a sapling in the campus lawn, highlighting the importance of eco-friendly initiatives and encouraging students and faculty to plant more trees.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Professor Khawaja Khurshid Ahmed, Professor Hafza Bari, and other distinguished guests.

On this occasion, Regional Director, Sheikh Faisal Shehzad gave the esteemed guests a tour of the campus and briefed them on the activities related to the plantation campaign.

He stated that this initiative was a positive step towards environmental conservation and pollution control, which would not only enhance the beauty of the campus but also help maintain the natural balance.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that trees were the lifeline of the planet, adding "we must plant more of them to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations."

He further stated that Allama Iqbal Open University had always been committed to environmental sustainability alongside its academic endeavors.

The Mirpur campus of Allama Iqbal Open University actively participates in the tree plantation campaign every year and plays a vital role in environmental improvement.

The students and faculty members also took part in the plantation drive and pledged to continue their efforts in making this initiative a success.

APP/ahr/378