AIOU Vice Chancellor visits FGEI (Cantt/Garrison) Directorate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum visited Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/Garrison) Directorate and agreed to promote education activities.

He was warmly welcomed by Director General FGEIs (C/G) Directorate along with its faculty.

Worthy guest was apprised about challenges of online teaching due to COVID pandemic to seek guidance and assistant for further improvement.

Prof. Dr. Zia UlQayyum briefed participants about the initiative taken by AIOU in developing and implementation of virtual learning methodologies and the challenges being faced in molding the conventional pedagogy.

Indepth discussion took place on utilization of emerging technologies for informal mode of teaching, learning and both organizations agreed to collaborate in the fields of early childhood care and education (ECCA), special education, assessment system and prevention of plagiarism. DG FGEI, while giving his concluding remarks, appreciated the efforts of AIOU in promotion of education in the country. He assured Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for all the possible help and support for collaborative resource sharing arrangements.