AIOU, VU Students Included In PM Laptop Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM

AIOU, VU students included in PM laptop scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has included the students of Allama Iqbal Open University and Virtual University in the Prime Minister's laptop scheme.

This initiative aims to integrate distance learning students with modern technology and promote digital learning, said a press release on Saturday.

Under this scheme, deserving and merit-based students will be provided with laptops to enhance and facilitate their academic activities. This step will not only improve students' educational capabilities but also offer them global-standard online learning opportunities.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the Higher Education Commission or contact their respective universities for further details and the application process.

Expressing their views on this important initiative, the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University and the Acting Rector of Virtual University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, termed this decision a positive step toward an educational revolution and thanked the Higher Education Commission.

They further stated that this scheme would serve as a milestone in ensuring the provision of modern educational facilities to students.

This laptop scheme will not only enhance the quality of education but also pave the way for a bright and successful future for students.

