UrduPoint.com

AIOU Waives Fee For Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

AIOU waives fee for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has waived the fee for one semester (Autumn-2022 semester) for its students living in the areas affected by the recent catastrophic rains and floods.

According to the details, the ongoing students admitted in matriculation and intermediate programs in Sindh (except Karachi), Balochistan, DI Khan, and DG Khan region will have a full fee waiver in the ongoing admissions of the Autumn-2022 semester.

The students of Associate Degree (Arts) programs in these areas will get a 50% fee waiver.

It is to clarify that the students of matriculation and FA programs residing in these areas who have already paid the fees for the current semester, their paid fees will be adjusted in the next semester (Spring 2023 semester).

It is pertinent to mention that on the directions of the Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, the university has also established 30 relief camps in the flood-affected areas, besides providing medical assistance, daily use items, clothes, shoes, ration, etc.

Meanwhile, Academic Staff Association and Employees Welfare Associations have collected approximately Rs 3.5 million and donated to the flood affectees in the form of tents, clothes, medicines, rations, and cash assistance.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Flood Allama Iqbal Open University Million Rains

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

2 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

2 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.