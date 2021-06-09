AIOU warns students for submitting plagiarized answers in ongoing online exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has warned its students of submitting plagiarized answers in an ongoing online examinations of various programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

In a press release issued here, university has informed the students that there are various illegal sources which are offering students of the university to seek their help for solving their question papers and they are utilizing social media platform for their vicious purposes to attract students.

The students are, therefore, instructed not to yield to any such temptation and strongly discourage any such offer(s). If any students found guilty of submitting a plagiarized answer script, he/she would be debarred from the examination and a case would be initiated against him/her according to the university rules.

It is, further, communicated that using unfair means in the examination is a serious and punishable offence in accordance with the AIOU statues.