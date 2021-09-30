AIOU wins 'Right to Information Champion Award'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has won 'Right to Information Champion Award' for the year 2021 which was received by Bibi Yasmin, Additional Registrar, AIOU the other day in an award distribution ceremony organized by Center for Peace and Development Institute (CPDI).

It is to mentioned here that this award is given to a journalist, a citizen and a public information officer (PIO) as an acknowledgment of their proactive role in using and in the implementation of the RTI laws in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU has been exclusively focusing on bringing transparency and efficiency in key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university.

In his statement, Raja Umar Younis, Registrar, AIOU stated that AIOU's achievement in winning this award reflects that the university values university employees and general public's right to information and information related to different processes and procedures of the university is provided in accordance to 'Right to Information Act' and university administration is managing all university affairs by abiding by all rules and regulations delineated in law.