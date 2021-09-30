UrduPoint.com

AIOU Wins 'Right To Information Champion Award'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

AIOU wins 'Right to Information Champion Award'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has won 'Right to Information Champion Award' for the year 2021 which was received by Bibi Yasmin, Additional Registrar, AIOU the other day in an award distribution ceremony organized by Center for Peace and Development Institute (CPDI).

It is to mentioned here that this award is given to a journalist, a citizen and a public information officer (PIO) as an acknowledgment of their proactive role in using and in the implementation of the RTI laws in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU has been exclusively focusing on bringing transparency and efficiency in key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university.

In his statement, Raja Umar Younis, Registrar, AIOU stated that AIOU's achievement in winning this award reflects that the university values university employees and general public's right to information and information related to different processes and procedures of the university is provided in accordance to 'Right to Information Act' and university administration is managing all university affairs by abiding by all rules and regulations delineated in law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

7 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

22 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

37 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

37 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.