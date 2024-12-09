AIOU Wins Three Awards At Chrysanthemum Exhibition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has got three positions in the three-day "Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flowers" exhibition held at Rose and Jasmine Garden, Islamabad from December 6 to 8, 2024. The exhibition was arranged by the National Horticultural Society of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
Various institutions, including Arid Agriculture University, Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Dr. A.Q. Khan Research Laboratories Kahuta, Islamabad Club, Pakistan Air Force Islamabad, CDA Nursery, and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad, participated in the event, said a press release issued on Monday.
AIOU competed in three different categories and secured two first positions in first two categories and got second position in the 2nd category of the flowers show.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood also congratulated the university's gardeners on their achievement and has expressed pride in their efforts. He stated, "By winning awards every year at flower exhibitions, our gardeners continue to bring honor to the university."
"Our gardeners have enhanced beauty of the university with a variety of plants and flowers which is also being praised by visiting students and guests" said VC.
Horticulture Officer Syed Wajih ul Hassan shared that the university had prepared various types of chrysanthem.
