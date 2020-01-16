UrduPoint.com
AIOU declares Result Of Bachelor (BA) Programme

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

AIOU declares result of bachelor (BA) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday announced the final result of its Bachelor (B.A) programmes (Semester Spring 2019).

  The programmes include:  BA (General) B.Com, BA Mass Communication. The result has been placed at the Universitys official website and the same has been conveyed to the relevant students at their postal address.

  Controller Exams Malik Tuqeer Ahmed Khan said that transparency and accuracy have been well-maintained in the entire examination process and announcement of result.

  Meanwhile, the AIOU opened its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020. Academic programs offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A, MS/M.Phil, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

  Second phase will begin from March 2, through which applications will be invited for Master, B.

Ed (Associate degree) and teachers training programmes.

  The two-phase admissions plan made the process more efficient and facilitated for the aspiring students. It is also helped streamlining the academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination.     The applications for the admissions of Matric, FA programmes will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.

  Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has already directed the University's Regional offices to set up special Counters with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.

  The University will set up Prospectus's sale points here at the University's main campus as well as regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

