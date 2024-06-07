Open Menu

AIOU's Academic Council Approves New Degree Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

AIOU's Academic Council approves new degree programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Academic Council of Allama Iqbal Open University has approved to introduce news programmes including BS programs, PGD programs, certificate and short courses in a meeting attended by the department heads, principal officers, and external members attended the meeting.

It was the meeting of 67th Academic Council and 51st Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood chaired the meeting, and Registrar, Raja Umer Younis organised the meeting. The minutes of the previous meeting were unanimously approved during the council meeting.

The council also approved changes in the title and content of several courses offered by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Faculty of Sciences.

The meeting also approved to launch of various courses, including BS in Political Science, International Relations, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Environmental Studies as well as a short course of IELTS and PGD in Clinical Nutrition.

Agenda items of services departments including the Examination Department, Directorate of Regional Services, and Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production were also approved.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood directed the faculty members and deans to keep in mind the policy of the University and Higher Education Commission in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials. While introducing the new members, he assured to make all possible efforts for better and quality education.

The Supreme Body of the University (Executive Council) will approve these decisions in the next meeting.

