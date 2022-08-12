(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Academic Council and Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Friday unanimously approved the new programs/courses of BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the council held yesterday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum chaired the meeting which was participated by Heads of department, principal officers, and external members.

The meeting also approved the introduction of different English medium courses for international students to increase the number of international students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum directed the Faculty Deans to keep in mind the policy of the Higher Education Commission in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials.

He also directed that job-oriented courses should be introduced through which our students can get jobs across the globe, which will make the name of the university bright all over the world.

He added that we are planning joint degree programs with Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and other Islamic countries.

He said that the admission procedure for all MPhil and Ph.D. programs will be according to the university's policy and rules.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that in order to present a better image of the university to the world, we have to include advanced courses in higher education programs.