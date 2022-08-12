UrduPoint.com

AIOU's Academic Council Approves New Programs, Courses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

AIOU's Academic Council approves new programs, courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Academic Council and Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Friday unanimously approved the new programs/courses of BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the council held yesterday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum chaired the meeting which was participated by Heads of department, principal officers, and external members.

The meeting also approved the introduction of different English medium courses for international students to increase the number of international students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum directed the Faculty Deans to keep in mind the policy of the Higher Education Commission in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials.

He also directed that job-oriented courses should be introduced through which our students can get jobs across the globe, which will make the name of the university bright all over the world.

He added that we are planning joint degree programs with Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and other Islamic countries.

He said that the admission procedure for all MPhil and Ph.D. programs will be according to the university's policy and rules.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that in order to present a better image of the university to the world, we have to include advanced courses in higher education programs.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Turkey Indonesia Malaysia Allama Iqbal Open University HEC All Jobs

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

3 hours ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

3 hours ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.