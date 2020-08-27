(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Higher education Department of Punjab has allowed the candidates with MA English degree in 3rd division along with the graduate diploma in Teaching of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) from Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to apply for English lecturers posts advertised by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Thousands of the candidates with MA English in 3rd division across the country would be benefitted from this provision who were earlier not considered eligible to apply for the regular service, a press release on Thursday said.

Dr Ajmal Gulzar, Chairman Department of English, has congratulated the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum on earning this unique privilege and also requested to take up the issue of phasing out of MA TEFL program with HEC as it is providing specialized training to thousands of current and prospective English language teachers across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that department of English is offering MA TEFL program for the last time in Autumn 2020 semester in accordance with HEC's decision of phasing out two-year master programs in 2020.