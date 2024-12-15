Open Menu

AIOU's Academic Workshops Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

AIOU's academic workshops begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Online workshops for the BS, B.Ed., and Postgraduate programs offered in the Fall 2024 semester of the Allama Iqbal Open University will begin today (Monday, December 16).

According to the AIOU, to facilitate students, those enrolled in these programs have been divided into different groups.

The workshops for the first batch will start on December 16, the second batch on December 23, and the third batch on December 31.

The schedule for the remaining batches is being finalized.

Students will attend their classes online via the LMS portal. Usernames and passwords for accessing the online classes have been sent to students via SMS.

The students who have not received their login credentials are advised to contact the nearest regional campus.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood has instructed regional campuses to provide all possible assistance to students. Those without computer and internet access will be provided free access to computers and the internet at the regional campuses.

