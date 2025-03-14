AIOU’s admissions to be continued till March 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Admissions for the Spring Semester 2025 at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) are now open.

The last date to apply for Matric, FA, Associate Degree, B.Ed, BS, BBA, Postgraduate Diploma Programs, and Certificate Courses is March 25, said a press release on Friday.

The university administration has made it clear that there will be no further extension in the deadline. Therefore, both new applicants and continuing students must ensure timely registration/enrollment.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that the university's mission is to provide quality education opportunities to everyone, ensuring that no student is deprived of educational facilities.

He urged students to take advantage of this golden opportunity by securing admission as soon as possible to continue their educational journey.

The university is taking all possible measures to facilitate students. Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the university's official website.

For further details and guidance, students are encouraged to visit the university’s website.