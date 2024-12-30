Open Menu

AIOU’s Admissions To Begin Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Admissions for the Spring Semester 2025 from Matriculation to PhD programs of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would begin January 1, 2025 (Tomorrow).

Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs will be available online on the university's website, www.aiou.edu.pk.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has directed the heads of regional campuses to assist and guide prospective students.

