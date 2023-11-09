Open Menu

AIOU's ASA, EWA Congratulate Dr Nasir On Appointment As VC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) congratulated Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood on his appointment as the permanent Vice Chancellor of AIOU for the next four years and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

Both the associations assured their full cooperation on behalf of faculty and employees to Dr.

Nasir Mahmood for the development of the university.

President ASA, Dr. Iqbal Ahmed and President EWA , Yasir Mehmood welcomed the decision of appointment of Dr. Nasir Mehmood and said that a good leadership was needed for the development and bright future of AIOU and now we have got that.

They added that as acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Nasir took care of everyone, established equality and did not prioritize anyone. We strongly believe that under his leadership, the university will flourish and progress a lot.

