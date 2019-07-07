UrduPoint.com
AIOU's Autumn Admissions To Begin On July 15

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

AIOU's autumn admissions to begin on July 15

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start admissions for autumn 2019 semester in Matric, FA, MS/M.Phil, PhD and BS (face-to-face) programmes from July15.

As per the new academic schedule, the applications for admission in Matric and FA programmes will be received till August 31, while admission for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 12.

The admissions for Post-Graduate programmes, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce and French Online will take place from September 1 to October 5.

The admissions schedule has been revised as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum to make the whole admissions' process more smooth and efficient.

It also aimed at facilitating the students in the admission process.

Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Special students facilitation centre will be set up at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.

The programmes being offered in the upcoming semester from July 15 also include short-term Educational programme (STEP) and Open Tech (OT).

The programmes offered on MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS include M.Phil/PhD chemistry, PhD Physics, M. Phil Mass Communication, M.Phil Physics, BS Physics and BS CS.

