AIOU's BEd Workshops Begin From Monday

Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:27 PM

AIOU's BEd workshops begin from Monday

Workshops of BEd programs of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for autumn 2019 semester will start from Monday at all Tehsils of Rawalpindi region.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Workshops of BEd programs of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for autumn 2019 semester will start from Monday at all Tehsils of Rawalpindi region.

It was announced by Syed Zia ul Hasnain, Regional Director Rawalpindi Region on Saturday.

Students have been informed about the venue of workshop through letter and SMS.

Workshop will start at 2 pm daily and there would be three days workshop of each course.

Students may call to Rawalpindi Region on Phone number 051 9334264, if not received letters or SMS.

