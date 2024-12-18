Open Menu

AIOU’s Christian Employees Celebrate Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A Christmas celebration was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday for Christian staff members.

The event was presided over by the University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while the guest of honor was Reverend Father Azam Sadiq of Saint John Paul II Parish, Iqbal Town.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood praised the role of the Christian community in the development of the country, acknowledging their significant contribution to the progress of the university as well.

He emphasized that AIOU belongs to everyone and ensures the protection of minority rights, offering Christian staff the same benefits as other employees.

Extending Christmas greetings to the Christian staff, Dr. Nasir Mahmood remarked that AIOU commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus (AS) with great enthusiasm every year.

He highlighted that the Holy Quran regards Prophet Jesus (AS) as one of the greatest prophets and mentions him with various honorable titles. He added that the birth of Prophet Jesus (AS) is a joyous occasion not only for Christians but for everyone.

Dr. Mahmood stressed the importance of self-transformation to establish a harmonious society and urged adherence to the teachings of the prophets and aligning daily lives with the principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Reverend Father Azam Sadiq, in his speech, appreciated the Christmas celebration at AIOU and expressed gratitude for the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal displayed in the university's auditorium.

He said these leaders, who were educated in missionary schools, serve as an inspiration for the Christian community to pursue education. He thanked Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood and the university administration for organizing the Christmas event.

The ceremony was attended by the university's Registrar, Raja Umar Younis; Director Coordination and Follow-up, Professor Dr. Syed Amir Shah; representatives of the Employees Welfare Association; other staff members and officers; and approximately 80 Christian employees.

A Christmas cake was cut during the event, prayers were offered for the country's development and prosperity, and best wishes were extended to the Christian community. Pastor Shiraz read selected verses from the Bible and spoke about interfaith harmony, national security, and the well-being of the global human society.

The event was jointly organized by the Employees Welfare Association, the Directorate of Works, and the Estate Office.

