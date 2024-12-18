AIOU’s Christian Employees Celebrate Christmas
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A Christmas celebration was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday for Christian staff members.
The event was presided over by the University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while the guest of honor was Reverend Father Azam Sadiq of Saint John Paul II Parish, Iqbal Town.
Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood praised the role of the Christian community in the development of the country, acknowledging their significant contribution to the progress of the university as well.
He emphasized that AIOU belongs to everyone and ensures the protection of minority rights, offering Christian staff the same benefits as other employees.
Extending Christmas greetings to the Christian staff, Dr. Nasir Mahmood remarked that AIOU commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus (AS) with great enthusiasm every year.
He highlighted that the Holy Quran regards Prophet Jesus (AS) as one of the greatest prophets and mentions him with various honorable titles. He added that the birth of Prophet Jesus (AS) is a joyous occasion not only for Christians but for everyone.
Dr. Mahmood stressed the importance of self-transformation to establish a harmonious society and urged adherence to the teachings of the prophets and aligning daily lives with the principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Reverend Father Azam Sadiq, in his speech, appreciated the Christmas celebration at AIOU and expressed gratitude for the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal displayed in the university's auditorium.
He said these leaders, who were educated in missionary schools, serve as an inspiration for the Christian community to pursue education. He thanked Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood and the university administration for organizing the Christmas event.
The ceremony was attended by the university's Registrar, Raja Umar Younis; Director Coordination and Follow-up, Professor Dr. Syed Amir Shah; representatives of the Employees Welfare Association; other staff members and officers; and approximately 80 Christian employees.
A Christmas cake was cut during the event, prayers were offered for the country's development and prosperity, and best wishes were extended to the Christian community. Pastor Shiraz read selected verses from the Bible and spoke about interfaith harmony, national security, and the well-being of the global human society.
The event was jointly organized by the Employees Welfare Association, the Directorate of Works, and the Estate Office.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU’s Christian employees celebrate Christmas29 seconds ago
-
Drug-free Peshawar campaign to be replicated in other districts, transgender offered rehabilitation36 seconds ago
-
Doctor among 5 convicted for illegal kidney transplantation41 seconds ago
-
Delegation from Haripur university visits Parliament House11 minutes ago
-
E&T extends counter hours for token tax submission21 minutes ago
-
Trail 5 in Margalla Hills: A Popular Spot for Nature Lovers, Hikers30 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims due in city tomorrow30 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui30 minutes ago
-
PCG foils major smuggling attempts in Balochistan30 minutes ago
-
NLPD organizes Int'l conference on famous poets Rumi, Iqbal30 minutes ago
-
DC Dera inspects polio teams' field performance30 minutes ago
-
Distt admin devises plan to facilitate people during winter: DC30 minutes ago