UrduPoint.com

AIOU's Exams Begin From Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

AIOU's exams begin from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Final exams of various programs of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for the Semester Autumn, 2021 will begin in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and other parts of the country from 25th April (Monday).

According to the Controller Exams, the programs include BA (Associate Degree), Associate Degree in education, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in (Human Resource Management, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B Ed, BBA, BS Accounting and Finance and Certificate Courses.

Roll number slips have been uploaded on students' CMS portals while date-sheet has also been placed at the University's official website.

Students who have difficulty in downloading roll number slip from CMS portals are directed to approach the concerned Regional Office for assistance.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students' residences or work places. All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams' process.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a `zero-tolerance' policy against any kind of unfair practice. Strict vigilance system is enforced during the exams' process.

Meanwhile, the students will be fully facilitated at the exams' centers as standing practices, the Controller Exams added.

According to Controller of Exams, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhary, Reappear courses have also been added in Admit Cards, however in case of missing any reappear course in the Admit Card, concerned student is directed to visit results Section, Block # 03, AIOU Main Campus for addition/updating in Admit Card.

If someone is unable to reach Main Campus for addition the missing reappear course, should visit concerned Regional Office for addition/updating (hard copy/print of last result intimation (Spring 2021) showing reappear (RE) is mandatory for addition/amendment in Admit Card.

Related Topics

Education Student Visit Allama Iqbal Open University April Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

11 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

11 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.