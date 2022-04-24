ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Final exams of various programs of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for the Semester Autumn, 2021 will begin in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and other parts of the country from 25th April (Monday).

According to the Controller Exams, the programs include BA (Associate Degree), Associate Degree in education, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in (Human Resource Management, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B Ed, BBA, BS Accounting and Finance and Certificate Courses.

Roll number slips have been uploaded on students' CMS portals while date-sheet has also been placed at the University's official website.

Students who have difficulty in downloading roll number slip from CMS portals are directed to approach the concerned Regional Office for assistance.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students' residences or work places. All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams' process.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a `zero-tolerance' policy against any kind of unfair practice. Strict vigilance system is enforced during the exams' process.

Meanwhile, the students will be fully facilitated at the exams' centers as standing practices, the Controller Exams added.

According to Controller of Exams, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhary, Reappear courses have also been added in Admit Cards, however in case of missing any reappear course in the Admit Card, concerned student is directed to visit results Section, Block # 03, AIOU Main Campus for addition/updating in Admit Card.

If someone is unable to reach Main Campus for addition the missing reappear course, should visit concerned Regional Office for addition/updating (hard copy/print of last result intimation (Spring 2021) showing reappear (RE) is mandatory for addition/amendment in Admit Card.