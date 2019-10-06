UrduPoint.com
AIOUs Exams Of BA Programs Begin Today

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

AIOUs exams of BA programs begin today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Final exams of the Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) of its BA programs for the semester Spring, 2019 will start today (October 7) simultaneously around the country.

The University has set up about 850 centers across the country to facilitate the students to attempt the exam close to their residence or work place.

According to the Controller Exams, Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same along with date-sheet has been placed at the Universitys website www.aiou.edu.pk.  The students who have not received their Roll Nos.

slips so far have been advised to contact their respective Regional Offices or the Examination Department in Islamabad for duplicate slip.

The number of exam centers has been increased, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum taking maximum care of students in the examination process.

The University has recently taken various initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system. The matters relating to evaluation of examinations papers and announcement of results have also been streamlined.

