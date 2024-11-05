Open Menu

AIOU's Exams Of Master Programs Begin From Nov. 15

Published November 05, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Final examinations of master programs of Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), offered in spring 2024 semester, will begin across the country from November 15.

According to date sheet released by the University, students of MA/M.Sc/M.Com/M.Ed and MBA programs will appear in these examinations. Roll number slips have been uploaded at CMS portals of the students.

Date sheet has also been placed at the University’s official website www.aiou.edu.pk.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students’ residences.

All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams’ process, said Controller exams.

In line with these directives, special teams have been formed to conduct surprise visits to examination centers to prevent any malpractices during the examination.

