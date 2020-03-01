UrduPoint.com
AIOU's Exams To Begin On March 2

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:00 PM

AIOU's exams to begin on March 2

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Allama Iqal Open University (AIOU) announced that the exams of Matric, FA and teaching programs for autumn semester 2019 will be held from March 2.The date-sheet for exams has been placed on the University's official website.The Roll-No Slips and Date-Sheet of the exams have also been posted to the enrolled students on their postal address.Over 850 exam centres were being set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students, in order to facilitate them in the examination's process.

Meanwhile, the University is also undertaking the second phase of admissions from the same date.

The applications will be invited for Master, B.Ed, BA (associate degree) and teachers training programs.On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the University's 51 regional offices across the country have set up ‘Special Counters' with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.

