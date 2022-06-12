ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The final exams of MA/M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) MPA/MBA, MLIS, M.Ed (ODL) and postgraduate diploma programs offered in the semester Autumn 2021 of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin across the country from June 13 on Monday.

The date sheet is updated on the University's website (www.aiou.edu.pk) whereas roll number slips are being dispatched to all the students at their postal addresses and also uploaded on students' CMS accounts.

Almost 600 exam centers have been set up at the nearest places to the students' residences or workplaces.

The exams will continue till July 18.

Moreover, admissions in MA/M.Sc programs are open till June 15. Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to director admissions, the date of admissions will not be extended anymore. It is pertinent to mention here that as per the policy of Higher education Commission, AIOU will not offer admissions anymore in these programs.