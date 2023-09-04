AIOU is the last date for submission of application forms for admissions in the Matric, Intermediate and I.Com programs,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :AIOU is the last date for submission of application forms for admissions in the Matric, Intermediate and I.Com programs, Semester Autumn 2023, being offered by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

According to the news release issued here on Monday, the students can apply through both online and manual modes to avoid late fee charges.

The admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university's website, regional offices, and SWIFT centres established nationwide.

The Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed all regional directors of the university to provide free computer and internet facilities to students who do not have access to these resources for online applications.

Students can avail of these facilities for free at the regional offices of the university. Admissions to various programs such as associate degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BA Ed programs, Post Graduate Diploma programs and Certificate courses, offered in the second phase, will remain open until October 17.