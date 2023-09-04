Open Menu

AIOU's Matric, FA Admissions To Be Closed On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 09:24 PM

AIOU's Matric, FA admissions to be closed on Tuesday

AIOU is the last date for submission of application forms for admissions in the Matric, Intermediate and I.Com programs,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :AIOU is the last date for submission of application forms for admissions in the Matric, Intermediate and I.Com programs, Semester Autumn 2023, being offered by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

According to the news release issued here on Monday, the students can apply through both online and manual modes to avoid late fee charges.

The admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university's website, regional offices, and SWIFT centres established nationwide.

The Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed all regional directors of the university to provide free computer and internet facilities to students who do not have access to these resources for online applications.

Students can avail of these facilities for free at the regional offices of the university. Admissions to various programs such as associate degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BA Ed programs, Post Graduate Diploma programs and Certificate courses, offered in the second phase, will remain open until October 17.

Related Topics

Internet Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University September October Post All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Optional System for End ..

8 minutes ago
 RUWAD launches 1st Financial Technology Applicatio ..

RUWAD launches 1st Financial Technology Applications Programme

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

9 minutes ago
 Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

15 minutes ago
 Minister directs to seal unregistered school over ..

Minister directs to seal unregistered school over Principal's indecent viral vid ..

25 minutes ago
 LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures fo ..

LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures for facilitating citizens

25 minutes ago
KP CS orders intelligence-based operations against ..

KP CS orders intelligence-based operations against smuggling of essential commod ..

25 minutes ago
 DC Hyderabad sought govt land for health, educatio ..

DC Hyderabad sought govt land for health, education, sports facilities

17 minutes ago
 Arain Welfare Association organize free medical ca ..

Arain Welfare Association organize free medical camp

17 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates case response anti-polio drive

DC inaugurates case response anti-polio drive

17 minutes ago
 UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunt ..

UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

53 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulate Emiratis on Al N ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulate Emiratis on Al Nyadi&#039;s achievement

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan