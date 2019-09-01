UrduPoint.com
AIOU's Matric, Intermediate Exams To Begin On Sept 12

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 05:40 PM

AIOU's Matric, Intermediate exams to begin on Sept 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its annual exams (Semester spring 2019) of Matric and Intermediate from September 12, it was announced here on Sunday.

The exams of teaching and some other programmes would also start from the same date, on country-wide-level.

According to the Controller Exams, necessary arrangements for conducting the exams had been completed.

Roll slips along the date-sheet have been dispatched to the enrolled students, at their postal addresses.

The date-sheet has been made available at the University's website.

As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, around 850 exam centers had been set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students.

All possible efforts had been made to hold the exams in a transparent and fair manner as special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, the controller exams added.

