ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to commence in person examinations of the Faculty of education M Phil and PhD programs for spring 2021 semester from July 12.

According to the University, the date sheet and number slips for these examinations have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and are also being dispatched to the students. Roll number slips downloaded from the university website will be treated valid for appearing in the examinations.

These examinations will be held at the main campus of the university. COVID-19 SOPs including wearing of masks and social distancing will be strictly implemented to constrict spread of the pandemic.

Moreover, AIOU is going to offer admissions via fully automated mechanism from autumn 2021 semester.

Prospectuses and admission application forms for all programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Applicants will not only be required to fill online application form but also upload relevant documents on online admission portal. Previously prospectus sale points were established throughout the country and now the online provision will not only save university's revenue but also provide ease of access to the students.

Upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, students facilitation desks are being established at all AIOU regional offices to provide assistance to the students of those areas where either internet facilities are non-existent or scarcely available.