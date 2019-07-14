(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The new admissions (Autumn 2019) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin on July 15 (Monday) throughout the country.

As per the new academic schedule, in the first-phase the admissions will take place for Matric, F.A, MS/M.Phil, PhD and BS (face-to-face) programs.

According to Director Admissions, the last date for submitting applications for Matric, F.A. and certificate courses is August 19. While applications for MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till September 4.

In the second phase, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce and French Online will take place from September 1 to October 5.

The admissions schedule has been revised as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to make the whole admissions' process more smooth and efficient. It also aimed at facilitating the students in carrying out their future study.

Prospectus sale-points have been set up at the University main Campus, regional and coordinating offices across the country.

Special students' facilitation centers are already in place at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students in the admission process.

The programs being offered in the upcoming semester from July 15 include short-term Educational program (STEP) and Open Tech (OT).

The programs on the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS include M.Phil/PhD chemistry, PhD Physics, M. Phil Mass Communication, M.Phil Physics, BS Physics and BS CS.