UrduPoint.com

AIOU's Online Learning System Frustrates Students, Call It "a Mess"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

AIOU's online learning system frustrates students, call it "a mess"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A large majority of Allama Iqbal Open University students expressing displeasure, over online learning and management system's poor connectivity and abrupt failure, have called it "a mess".

AIOU management's two online learning and management initiatives, Campus Management System (CMS) and Learning Management System (LMS) that switched over traditional education have failed to produce desired results.

The students from all over the country have complained about the constantly interrupted or failed connectivity with the university's application meant for online classes. Hours' long daily power load-shedding, they said, was worsening the situation.

An undergraduate student Naeem from Bahawalpur sharing his ordeal with this scribe said, "The internet facility is slow here. Sometimes the websites are too busy and connectivity with university's app is not ensured. Thus we miss our classes". Sometimes moderators' non-availability online is also an element needed to be addressed, he complained.

Another female student Sadia from Jhelum complained, "Login system causes problems, as many users try to log in simultaneously, it doesn't connect".

A student Uzma from Lahore voicing her concern said, "System seems to be overburdened and it has no capacity to accommodate maximum students who join the class at the same time, the website fails to respond".

Uzma requested the university management to give some flexibility in attendance keeping in mind the current energy crisis and internet connectivity problem.

A University official, privy to the issue requesting anonymity, admitted that both online apps CMS and LMS have problems and university was cognizant to the issue and it had made a Rs. 270 million agreement with the microsoft to remove lacunas and ensure hassle-free e-learning. "Currently some 80 per cent students have the connectivity and login problem for classes and workshops'", he conceded.

On a query of reportedly significant drop out of students due to online switchover, he admitted the problem but declined to give figures.

A faculty member of the university giving his version suggested, "Keep the admission system online, but the previous traditional system should be reactivated to better facilitate the students from all across the country".

The situation in distant areas of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, was more concerning where internet facility was still a day dream.

An official from top hierarchy of the university commenting on the issue explained that, "The new technology that is developed and introduced anywhere certainly has few problems and same is the case with ours as well".

While most students responded positively to the new systems and policies the university was working to improve it further. And our recent agreement with the Microsoft team would definitely help resolve all the issues, he assured.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Poor Education Energy Crisis Student Bahawalpur Same Jhelum Turkish Lira Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University All From Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

36 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

1 hour ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

2 hours ago
 Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have ..

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

2 hours ago
 PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.