Open Menu

AIOU’s Online Workshops For BS And B.Ed Programs To Begin From May 19

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM

AIOU’s online workshops for BS and B.Ed programs to begin from May 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the commencement of workshops for BS and B.Ed (ODL programs) offered in the Spring Semester 2025.

The schedule for the workshops and assignment submissions is available on the university's official website: www.aiou.edu.pk.

According to the Directorate of Regional Services (DRS), these workshops will begin on May 19, 2025 and will be held online. Students can check their workshop schedule through the Aaghi LMS portal.

The DRS has clarified that examinations will also be ongoing during this period, so if any student is unable to attend a workshop on a particular day, there is no need to worry. However, it is mandatory to complete the quiz associated with the workshop.

The quiz will be available on the student portal from 8:00 AM on the fifth day of the workshop and will remain accessible for 72 hours (three days).

In a special message to students, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that workshops are a vital part of the educational journey, providing students with practical training and deeper understanding of their subjects. He urged students to actively participate in these sessions and complete the quizzes on time to further enhance their academic performance.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Taqi Ahmad Khan stated that regional heads and the DRS team are always ready to provide full support. For further information and guidance, students are advised to carefully read the instructions available on the Aaghi portal.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

17 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

17 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

17 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

17 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

17 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

17 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan