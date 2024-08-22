AIOU's Phase-II Admissions To Begin From 1st Sept
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin the second phase of admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester on September 1st.
The educational programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (B. Com), BBA, Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, 1.5-year, 2.5-year, and 4-year B.Ed programs, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and Certificate courses.
Prospective students can access admission forms and prospectuses on the university's website from September 1st.
Forms for Associate Degrees (BA/B. Com) and B.Ed programs will also be available at AIOU’s regional offices and designated sale points nationwide.
For more information, students can contact regional offices or the university's helpline at 051-111-112-468.
Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor AIOU has directed regional offices to guide and support prospective students, including providing free access to computers and the internet for those without these facilities to ensure they can complete their applications with ease.
