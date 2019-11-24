UrduPoint.com
AIOU's Postgraduate's Exams Begin On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Final exams of the Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) of its Postgraduate programs for the semester Spring, 2019 will start on Monday simultaneously around the country.

According to an announcement here on Sunday, the exams will continue till January 10. The programs include MSc, MBA, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Cum and postgraduate diploma, said a press release issued here.

The University has set up around 750 centers at various parts of the country to facilitate the students, attempting the exam close to their residence or work place.

Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same along with date-sheet are also being placed at the University's official website.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, all necessary steps have been taken to facilitate the students in the examination process.

The University has recently taken various initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system. The matters relating to evaluationof examination's papers and announcement of results have also been streamlined.

All possible efforts have been made to hold the exams in transparent and fair manner. Special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, said Controller exams Sohail Nazir Rana.

